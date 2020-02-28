admirers-love-nxt-star-matt-riddle’s-excellent-reaction-to-goldberg’s-shock-common-title-get-at-wwe-super-showdown

Matt Riddle has not been shy in saying what he thinks about Goldberg in the past.

So it is no surprise he was speedy to remark on what occurred at WWE Super Showdown on Thursday evening.

WWE Matt Riddle seems to have angered Brock Lesnar and Goldberg throughout his time with WWE

Goldberg claimed his second Universal title by beating the earlier undefeated Fiend in a couple short minutes in Saudi Arabia.

Wrestling followers took to Twitter outraged that WWE would sacrifice a person of it is most diligently-designed people in years for the 53-year-previous Goldberg, but it appears to be like like the previous WCW icon is heading to WrestleMania 36.

Rumours propose this transfer was performed to assist Roman Reigns WWE believe that he has a increased likelihood of being cheered in the key occasion for defeating Goldberg than he would have for beating The Fiend.

Goldberg captured the Universal title for the next time

From Matt Riddle’s standpoint, it was another poor displaying from the 53-year-previous Goldberg – and he’s not alone in his assertion.

Past June, Riddle explained to talkSPORT that he imagined Goldberg was flat-out ‘terrible’.

“The issue for me is,” commenced Riddle, “and 1 of the factors I was by no means a supporter of Goldberg in the starting when most people was like, ‘oh, he’s so fantastic!’

“I was like, ‘no, he’s awful, he’s hurting people’ – and there is nothing at all else. He just has a few-minute matches.

“And that was my matter and when men and women say, ‘who was your favourite wrestler?’ I definitely do not have one particular.

“I just favored genuinely very good wrestling. Which is why I combat and I do that. So for me, I do not treatment how much money he can make, I’m just glad people today have been entertained.

“But, adhere to your wheelhouse, bro. And prevent headbutting doors in advance of you wrestle. And I’m not hating – I’m not hating – I’m just spitting facts and these are all info and things he should take into consideration.

“And not just for me, not mainly because he got built enjoyable of, but for his overall health as effectively.”

Riddle and Goldberg finished up getting a tense meeting at SummerSlam very last August which was captured on the WWE cameras.

The King of the Bros is currently just one-50 percent of the NXT Tag Workforce champions with Britain’s Pete Dunne and would seem destined to have a large upcoming in the corporation.

Another man he hasn’t spoke quite perfectly of is Brock Lesnar and they reportedly had words backstage at the Royal Rumble, also.

Coincidentally, Riddle did not very last prolonged in the Rumble – his debut in the Rumble at that – and admirers questioned if the two incidents had been linked.

Amusing now that the two adult men Riddle has criticised the most are the company’s two reigning earth champions.