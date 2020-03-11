Admirers prohibited from attending Whitworth vs. Swarthmore Sweet 16 activity due to coronavirus issues

March 11, 2020 9:37 AM

SWARTHMORE, Penn. — Admirers are now prohibited from attending the NCAA Division III men’s basketball playoff video game among Whitworth College and Swarthmore School owing to issues about COVID-19.

There are fifteen presumed optimistic scenarios of coronavirus in Philadelphia as of Wednesday early morning.

“Only crew staff, credentialed administration and media, and gameday employees will be permitted to go to the contest in Tarble Pavilion,” the college’s athletic division reported in a statement.

Folks who have now purchased tickets for Saturday’s game will be refunded in the coming days and te sport will be televised by means of the Garnet Sports activities Community.

“This was an very difficult determination. Even though there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at Swarthmore Higher education, the epidemic carries on to broaden, and the Faculty has a responsibility to act in the finest fascination of the well being and very well-getting of Swarthmore pupils, faculty, and team, as perfectly as the broader group,” the assertion claimed. “We understand that this is disappointing news for our university student-athletes, their close friends and families, our loyal lovers and some others from around the neighborhood. We take pleasure in your knowing and cooperation in the course of this unparalleled predicament.”

