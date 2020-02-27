ado-den-haag-lovers-invade-alan-pardew’s-coaching-session-to-protest-from-ex-west-brom-boss’-strategies-as-inadequate-eredivisie-form-proceeds

Fans of ADO Den Haag confronted Alan Pardew for the duration of a teaching session in protest at the manager’s inadequate strategies.

In a scene reminiscent of Mike Bassett: England Manager – presumably with no as substantially swearing – the disgruntled supporters of the Eredivisie facet introduced flipboards and methods sheets to remonstrate with the squad.

Getty Photos – Getty To mark Pardew’s first match in charge, followers unveiled this banner to welcome the supervisor and Chris Powell to the club. but it has gone downhill due to the fact

All around 10 beleaguered supporters made their way on to the schooling pitch and, in accordance to area broadcaster Omroep West, savored a ‘smooth session’ with the former Crystal Palace and West Brom manager.

“The group entered the field at the start out of schooling and expressed dissatisfaction with the recent effectiveness of the group,” the broadcaster documented.

Den Haag have not received a activity in their final five – a operate of type that sees them lie 17th in the Eredivisie, one particular area off the foot of the desk.

Pardew and his assistant Chris Powell have not been capable to secure a win due to the fact their 1st activity in demand – a 2- win towards bottom-positioned side RKC Waalwijk in January.

Den Haag chief executive Mo Hamdi told Sky Athletics News: “ADO Den Haag has 1 of the most loyal teams of lovers in the Netherlands. They are so passionate and want to aid the team.

“The club and supporters are supporting Alan Pardew and the team.”

It commenced so perfectly for the partnership, with both equally Pardew and Powell provided a stunning, albeit a bit weird, welcome from followers for their match.

Supporters unveiled a substantial Ghostbusters banner with the pair’s faces on it with the words and phrases ‘who you gonna simply call?’

Immediately after taking the job, Pardew explained: “The workforce is in a complicated phase, but we will do almost everything we can to convert the tide.

“We have to do that collectively. Jointly we have to achieve a comeback.”