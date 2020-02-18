[adolescence-will-get-dangerously-turbulent-in-the-i-am-not-all-right-with-this-trailer]

Adolescent is a tumultuous time, but in the pop-lifestyle landscape, puberty can often deliver with it sudden, perhaps supernatural or telekinetic powers. Netflix has currently had a thriving adaptation of a graphic novel by Charles Forsman (a.k.a. “the still left-handed Frank Miller”) with The Conclusion Of The Fing Earth. Now the sequence goes again to that unique well for an adaptation of I Am Not Alright With This, which seems to be in the tradition of Stephen King’s Carrie. It co-stars Sophia Lillis (also, Sharp Objects and Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase) and Wyatt Oleff reunite to portray troubled Sydney and her pleasant neighbor Stanley.



Like the e book, the trailer commences out with the line, “Dear diary, go fuck by yourself.” Sydney has been tasked with keeping a journal by her college counselor, as she keeps having suits of anger that are acquiring a lot more complicated to manage. Any hormone-fueled teenager can relate, until Sydney’s anger take a turn and starts off becoming additional destructive and potent than she can take care of. Supplied that the trailer kicks off with the image of a quite Carrie-like, blood-soaked Sydney, we suspect points really don’t go perfectly. But the pedigree of Forsman, The Conclusion Of The Fing Environment director Jonathan Entwistle, Stranger Matters producers together with Josh S. Barry, Dan Cohen, and Rand Geiger, alongside with the gifted young solid, make this a series for adolescent/horror followers to carve out some time for when it drops on Netflix on February 26.