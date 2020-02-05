Adolescent linked to a gang was arrested on Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Township Sheriff’s Office says that 17-year-old Koverias Garner, also known as “Juice”, was arrested for murdering a Baton Rouge youth on Christmas Eve.

During the fatal invasion and double shooting off Millerville Road on Turret Drive, 17-year-old Gervonte Taplin was killed and his 10-year-old brother also shot and injured.

Click here to read the original WBRZ article on the fatal incident.

MPs say Koverias is a member of a street gang called “The 300” and is in conflict with Taplin.

On the morning of the shootout, Koverias reportedly shot Taplin, shot and injured the ten-year-old, stole Taplin’s Sony Play Station 4 game console, and then escaped the scene.

MPs said on Tuesday, February 4, that they had received a notice regarding the game console that it had been sold to a company on College Drive.

Investigators quickly got in touch, went to the store, and were able to use a still image from the store video to get an idea of ​​Koverias trying to sell the console.

The MPs said they could arrest Koverias the same day, and when they arrested him, they found that he had a gun.

According to an official document, after his arrest, Koverias admitted his role in the above-mentioned murder / house invasion and identified himself as a member of the street gang “300”.

The teenager was arrested and charged at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a handgun (youth).