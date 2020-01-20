Adolescent who is happy to survive after fish pierces through his neck

WARNING- The following story contains graphic images

A teenage boy is lucky enough to be alive after an emergency operation that removed the needle fish’s snout after being stabbed in Indonesia by the neck.

Muh Eid was fishing with his family on Saturday when the fish’s snout pierced his neck before leaving the other side.

The fish is removed from the teenager’s neck. (Delivered) The teenager is recovering in the hospital. (Supplied)

The mouth of the fish was “very difficult” to remove from the boy’s neck when the teenager was transferred from Siloam Hospital to another hospital in Makassar City, local media reported.

After a successful operation, the fish head was removed and the teenager is said to have fully recovered in the hospital.

The first hospital was unable to remove the fish from its neck. (Supplied)

Needlefish have slender, streamlined bodies and very long jaws with very sharp teeth.

They are known as insatiable predators that feed mainly on small fish.

In June last year, a 19-year-old Hawaiian was hospitalized with severe bleeding and liver damage after being stabbed in the stomach by a needle fish.