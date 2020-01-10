Adolescents accused of torturing deer in a video charged with cruelty to animals and related crimes

Loading...

JEFFERSON COUNTY – One of two teenagers who allegedly tortured a white-tailed deer in a video that went viral last month was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and related crimes, according to court documents.

Alexander Brock Smith, 18, of Brookville, Jefferson County, has been charged with four types of cruelty to animals, bribery offense, cruelty to animals, or alteration or destruction of evidence. Summarizing animal or wildlife violations, illegal game or game capture, illegal hunting equipment or methods, and a hunting injury.

The incident was investigated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. In the affidavit for the criminal complaint, the other teenager who appeared in the video was not identified due to his status as a teenager.

Documents containing the teenager’s indictment were also filed today. This starts the process of submitting the indictment to the juvenile court, the game commission said.

The video shows how both teenagers repeatedly kick and stomp a living, wounded white-tailed deer in the head, the complaint says. The video, released on the weekend of November 30, was severely condemned by thousands of viewers.

An online petition filing criminal charges against young people collected more than 700,000 signatures.

According to the complaint, the other youth was questioned on December 3 by the game commission, accompanied by a legal advisor. The teenager said he and Smith hunted deer from a tree on Smith’s property in Summerville, Jefferson County on November 30.

The youngster informed the investigators that around noon he shot the deer recorded in the video with a cartridge for a Bushmaster 450 caliber rifle. The animal was wounded but still alive, the youngster said, and the youngsters kicked and stomped on the deer because they had no other way of doing it, the complaint said.

The youngster reported that he accidentally shot a round into the ground of the tree population after his first shot hit the deer, the complaint says. He is said to have told investigators that he had fired a second shot at the deer when he and Smith got closer, but missed the animal from about 10 meters away, and that was the last living lap he was carrying. The teenager reported that neither he nor Smith had hunting knives; The teenager said he was in a vehicle that was about 250 meters away.

The complaint states that the teenager admitted that a total of three videos of him and Smith kicking the stag were recorded on Smith’s iPhone and that Smith had sent the videos to others using the messaging app Snapchat. The youngster informed investigators that both he and Smith kicked and kicked the deer, which had lost antlers during the incident. The teenager informed the investigators that he had kept the fallen antlers according to the complaint.

After their attempts to kill the deer failed, the animal got up and ran away, the youth told the investigators.

The deer was never recovered, the investigators say.

When the video appeared on social media and sparked a public outcry, Smith reportedly contacted the adolescent and told him to delete the videos.

According to the complaint, the investigators picked up the teenager’s cell phone after the interview. The youngster also gave the investigators the antlers that he had held in front of the deer, the complaint says.

On December 4, the complaint alleged that a witness who had received the videos sent by Smith contacted the Games Commission and made the videos available to investigators.

Investigators then received a search warrant for Smith’s iPhone.

Forensic testing of the phones provided by the witness, the other adolescent, and Smith recovered all three videos, the complaint said.

On December 16, the complaint said investigators questioned Smith, who confirmed most of what the teenager had told them.

Smith was indicted before the judge’s district judge Gregory M. Bazylak and released on an unsecured $ 50,000 bail, the game commission said.

41.161175

-79.083092

,