Adopt-A-Dog important for Don Levin, Chicago Wolves

The wolves are approaching a new milestone.

Through Adopt-A-Dog events that started during the 2001-02 season, they have adopted 1,484 dogs and are expected to reach 1500 by the end of the season. The dogs are usually cared for by Waggin’s Tails Animal Shelter in Cicero, and the next Adopt-A-Dog Night is Saturday when the Wolves organize the Milwaukee Admirals.

“We have had really good success,” said wolf owner Don Levin. “And it makes us feel good. It is a great feeling. “

The cause of helping dogs is personal to Levin, who has adopted seven himself. Levin, players, managers and other Wolves employees have adopted and raised dogs and it is known that Levin brings puppies to the team office and gives them bowls of water. And if he is afraid that a dog will not survive the night when he returns to the shelter, Levin takes him in.

During months in warm weather (April-September), Levin and the Wolves work with police districts, aldermen, animal hospitals and other entities to organize free pet fairs once a month. That includes vaccinations, chips, collars and dog tags.

“I’ve been involved in saving animals for 40 years,” Levin said. “This is important to me.”

The most important thing for Levin and the wolves is that needy dogs find a home and are treated well. They recognize and appreciate the work of animal shelters such as Waggin ’Tails, but know how extensive those facilities are.

Making a community impact with a program such as Adopt-A-Dog is something that the Wolves also appreciate.

“I feel like giving our property, short of winning championships, to give back to the community a priority for the organization,” said Wolves Senior Vice President Operations, Courtney Mahoney.

“It has always been something that Don Levin and Buddy (Meyers) have believed in. They really give us a lot of freedom to do as much as possible and to embrace everything.”

During the monthly Adopt-A-Dog events at Wolves games, the dogs are in the South Lobby of Allstate Arena, where fans – many of them young – can make contact with potential pets. To reach people who have not visited the South Lobby, some dogs are even walked onto the ice and shown on the main video board of the arena.

The reaction of fans is exactly as you would expect.

“I’m not the only one who loves animals,” Levin said. “It’s fun. You go to these games and people come along with their children. They see a dog they find cute, they bind themselves and go home with a dog. Over the years I’ve heard stories about how happy they are. It means a lot. It changes their lives, and it changes the lives of the dogs, and both for the better. “

Mahoney said that the total of adopted dogs almost brings tears to her eyes.

“I am so proud of our fans and the people who embrace this program,” said Mahoney.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.chicagowolves.com/community/adopt-a-dog/