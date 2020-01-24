Adrian Durham gives a damned assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United reign

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the man to push Manchester United forward and should be fired from the club, according to Adrian Durham of talkSPORT.

United’s 0-2 home loss to Burnley on Wednesday night was a new low for European giants who have had their worst season in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set another unwanted record for Manchester United in the loss to Burnley

Solskjaer had a fairytale time in the meantime of his beloved Red Devils, but since he handed over the reins on a full-time basis in March, things couldn’t have been much worse for the Norweigan.

In the meantime, he has lost more league games than he has won as a permanent boss, with a win rate of 34 percent from his 32 responsible Premier League games.

The signs don’t look good for Solskjaer, especially given the fact that David Moyes was sacked after 11 losses in 34 games and Old Trafford has a 16 percent higher win rate than his manager’s counterpart.

And Durham believes enough is enough to lose his word on the subject, and United now has to look for a new coach to get the club back on track of past success.

In his speech on Thursday, he said: “He knocked Cardiff down. He was the manager of Molde. City have Pep [Guardiola]. Liverpool has [Jürgen] Klopp.

“Man United has the man who killed Cardiff. If you appoint a good manager with a good resume, I don’t know if it will get you where City and Liverpool are, but I know that manager won’t work. “

He added: “Of course there are other areas of the club that need to be addressed, but everyone has to be honest here. Club legend, yes, but it just doesn’t work.

“If he doesn’t properly prepare the team for Burnley, we must all see what’s right in front of us.

Rio Ferdinand – a staunch supporter and former Solskjaer team-mate – was included in Manchester United’s recruitment policy after Wednesday’s 0-2 home loss to Burnley on Wednesday night.

United legend Rio Ferdinand did not hide his feelings after Tuesday’s game

The club legend, who has won six championship titles at Old Trafford in the past twelve years, was visibly angry and upset when she spoke right after the whistle.

United’s unfortunate performance allowed Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez to score important goals. The fans left an almost empty stadium early to end the game.

The home fans who stayed booed whistled the final and the BT sports expert was also disgusted.

“You said £ 600m was spent on the force. On what? I don’t see it out there, ”said Ferdinand.

“I don’t see the money, the recruitment, what was bought? There is nothing to suggest that this will be something that lays the foundation for the future.

“I’m sitting up here, to be honest, I’m ashamed. It’s embarrassing to be here, not just because of the team’s performance, but I don’t see what’s coming next.”

He continued, “You can’t defend that. These young children who are now in schools across the country will not be wearing Man United shirts.

“You won’t come here and support Man United based on what you see out there. It just won’t happen.

“The fans go out after 84 minutes, that’s an embarrassment. The people at the top have to see and see it and actually make changes.

“Make a plan that people can actually sit and go there. I can see where we’re going now.”

“I do not see it.”