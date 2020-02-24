adrian,-hebert-make-background-for-melrose-in-division-three-wrestling

Having coached for 4 many years, it is challenging to achieve a thing that makes Melrose’s Larry Tremblay look for his memory financial institution, but Red Raider seniors Hunter Adrian and Sean Herbert did in Wayland on Saturday as each and every won their fourth unique condition title.

“I don’t know if that is at any time been accomplished ahead of,” explained Tremblay.

Adrian, Herbert and sophomore Sean Thomas all took their body weight class to guide Melrose to the Division three team crown with 154.five factors, conveniently outdistancing host Wayland with 113.

Adrian and Herbert, sparring companions because elementary university, ended up freshmen on the program’s only other Div. 3 titlist in 2017. Adrian, now 207-six in his occupation, registered an 18-3 technological slide at 126 lbs . on his way to getting named Most Fantastic Wrestler and also successful the award for most pins in the the very least time.

“It’s quite satisfying,” explained Adrian. “Kids are peaking at the proper time.”

Herbert scored an 8-4 final decision at 152. Although Adrian’s four titles have arrive consecutively, Herbert’s initially came as an eighth-grader just before winning the previous a few. Neither has misplaced to an in-state opponent this calendar year.

“It the icing on the cake, with the year we had in soccer and now the way this group came together,” reported Herbert. “It’s a storybook ending.”

Thomas obtained the finals began with nine- gain at 106. Melrose experienced wrestlers put in the top six of fifty percent of the 14 bodyweight classes to give Tremblay his eighth crown – the initial with the Pink Raiders following seven at Winchester.

“Yesterday in the initial round, we pinned a ton of individuals and I feel that catapulted us out into a rather great lead,” claimed Tremblay. “I was prepared for us to have a undesirable round in the quarters or the semis, but we never did.”

Adrian and Herbert weren’t the only wrestlers to depart Wayland with various Div. 3 person titles to their title. Sandwich’s Connor Keegan gained at 126 to claim his next straight, as did Holliston’s Brian Garry at 132, both bumping up a fat class from last 12 months. Garry’s 152nd profession victory broke the faculty file.

Taconic experienced a pair of state champs in Dylan Burke at 195 and Shawn O’Shea at 220. Wakefield’s Joao Valdevino was lone finalist to pin, successful by tumble in the 3rd interval at 160, although Gloucester’s Liam Donahue joined Adrian in recording a complex tumble with a 15- triumph at 145.

Ashland’s Benny Herrera (113), Middleboro’s Jaden Estrada (140), Triton’s Anthony Ostrander (170), Hampshire’s Michael Baldwin (182) and Quabbin’s Tristan Kemp (285) gained titles by conclusion.

DIVISION 3 WRESTLING

106 – Sean Thomas (Melrose) def. Nick Lupiani (Mt. Everett), nine-

113 – Benny Herrera (Ashland) def. John Mahony (Mahar), six-one

120 – Hunter Adrian (Melrose) def. Tre Aulson (Georgetown-Ipswich), 18-three tech tumble

126 – Connor Keegan (Sandwich) def. Joe Ganley (Wilmington), six-one

132 – Brian Garry (Holliston) def. Mike LaFreneire (Taconic), 8-

140 – Jaden Estrada (Middleboro) def. Greg Deeley (Wayland), six-three

145 — Liam Donahue (Gloucester) def Nic Williamson (Pentucket), 15- tech drop

152 – Sean Herbert (Melrose) def. Daniel Noonan (Cohasset), 8-four

160 – Joao Valdevino (Wakefield) pinned Victor Rodriguez (Melrose), 5: 41

170 – Anthony Ostrander (Triton) def. Cameron Jones (Wayland), four-

182 – Michael Baldwin (Hampshire) def. Spencer Fetrow (Holliston), 7-one

195 – Dylan Burke (Taconic) def. Jake Long (Hanover/Norwell), 12-

220 – Shawn O’Shea (Taconic) def. Nero Bono (Keefe Tech), 7-3

285 – Tristan Kemp (Quabbin) def. Matt Morris (Wayland), 7-three

Team TOTALS (Leading five): one. Melrose 154.five 2. Wayland 113 3. Taconic 88.five 4. Holliston 85.five 5 Norton 80