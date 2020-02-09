Adrian Mariappa scores own comedy goal to offset Abdoulaye Doucoures goal in Watford draw in Brighton

A late own goal by Watfords Adrian Mariappa ensured that the points were shared in a 1-1 draw against their relegated teammate Brighton.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who scored an own goal on matchday one of the season, used a loose ball before skillfully driving the ball past Mathew Ryan.

Mariappa fired the ball into his own net when Watford pulled with Brighton

Just as Watford seemed to be heading for a decisive win, Mariappa turned a cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh into the roof of his own network to make up for the tie in just over 10 minutes.

The Hornets had suffered several defeats against Aston Villa and Everton in the Premier League before traveling to the south coast, and Pearson’s team remained in the bottom three, despite getting a point on the Amex.

The Seagulls remain without a Premier League win this year, but have moved one point further from the drop zone.

Brighton started the brighter of the two sides, and Glenn Murray had a chance from a cross from Solly March, but his head effort was lacking in strength and didn’t cause Ben Foster any problems.

The home side were caught in the 19th minute and Watford used a misplaced pass to take the lead with the first shot of the game.

The ball fell on Doucoure, who pushed through Seagulls’ defense before overtaking Ryan in the Brighton goal with a tremendous shot.

Brighton struggled to move into midfield after a deficit and struggled to open chances in the later stages of the first half.

Watford had a chance to double his lead after Troy Deeney had won the ball from Shane Duffy before passing over to Doucoure in the 36th minute, but his efforts were blocked by the Brighton defense.

Brighton almost equalized the match at the start of the second half, but Ezequiel Schelotto’s ball crossed the box just before Glenn Murray on the long post.

The home team continued to seek compensation, but struggled to get the ball past Watford’s determined defense.

Aaron Mooy almost made up for the home team’s tie in the 77th minute, but Foster saved decisively to deny the Australian his third goal of the season with one leg outstretched.

A few moments later, the home team equalized when substitute Jahanbakhsh shot past Ryan and from Mariappa, who was not exerting pressure on the long post, into his own goal.

In the last few minutes, neither team was able to secure a winner because the points were shared.