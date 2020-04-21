Adrianne Curry pours hot water on ‘S ** t Show’ America’s next best model!

If you haven’t heard Adrianna Curry giving 100% f ** ks these days.

The model left Hollywood a few years ago for irreversible real life, moved on to a new hobby in Montana and left all this famous life.

However, he opened a window into his normal new life Instagram Used in a completely honest and fair manner in all aspects of his current and old life.

Photos: Adrianan shows her new curve after removing a breast implant

On Tuesday morning, she posted a photo next to one of America’s Next Top Model days Tyra BanksBayna. He then had little chance of success in the first round, and that’s why he started a “brand new show” that constantly deceived other competitors, including the audience.

Adrianna has made it clear how chaotic the show has been in the past, but she has never said such details. He began:

Why did you fall? I’ve talked about it before, but I still hear other people’s lies. Many series 1 girls followed me here and said things we had never heard before in our melody.

What did you say to the girls?

“Every day we believe that the winner will immediately be the daughter of a rich and huge Revlon shell. That was a lie. They added a note to what they said after the fact. After the show, Revlon told me that no matter who won, they would never make us a role model. I met. “They say.

They should be like that too! But it’s not okay Revlon The agreement never came.

“While I was sitting in a makeup chair in a small conference room, I saw six makeup artists do makeup on me. Fine. Of course, I was disappointed. I believed in what I had won with all my heart and thought it would really help my family. That’s why I said it at the end of the show. But he offered me a seat.

But?

“I have never received any money,” he said. To this day, I have not paid. “

WHO. Wow ??

When Adrianne returned to her blog in 2007, she complained that she was waiting for the test. But at the time, we thought we were really exaggerating.

But now, decades later, has he never been paid? How is that possible? He explained

“TOP MODEL points to Wilhelmina and Wilhelmina points to the top model. All I wanted was my f ** royal money. Wilhelmina told me that the top model chose IMG the following season and burned the bridges by throwing them away. My agency hated me. They told me to send Eliza Tira everywhere to send spit, and I didn’t know if they had ordered me. I hated my apostles. I asked a top model to help her leave the agency. I did not receive a salary and entered into a contract with OTHER agencies. Cricket. ”

He accuses the reaction (and could it be fraud?) Of appearing on the show.

That’s why I’m angry with SO. I didn’t expect Tira to do all the work for me. I waited every day for 2 months for what I promised, and the show was away from filming and competition. I waited for them to get rid of the cursed agency, and because of that, they refused to work with me. I got stuck in contracts with people who didn’t want to strike, I never got paid … It was a show !!! It’s winning the lottery, doing the printing, checking your camera, HOW MUCH! “

Dang. Not surprisingly, he was featured on many other reality TV shows. He had to pay the rent!

Adrianna also stocked up a bit. She noted the other girls in the 1st cycle and got a guarantee Gisele Linette Samson, who wrote:

“I don’t know what he was saying. The TOP MODEL was a scam. The first step was that we overcame @tyrabanks and wanted to say, “If I had to work more humbly, I wouldn’t like America.” “Sounds cute, I said” Hopeless “F – K ANTM !!!” became a girl named. “

My God!

Adrian also answered a number of questions, similar to the question of why all this is being brought back now. He wrote:

“This show will promote how I became a drago,” he said. While waiting for all this, don’t raise your finger to work or push yourself forward. It looked good to me.

“Nothing bad has been done,” he said. It is not the job, not the money, but his reputation that has been seriously damaged.

Adrianne also admitted that he only made Playboy – which caused a bit of a stir at the time.

“200%” Give your top model a finger “

Well, that money, right?

In the end, everything went well for Adrianne and she could laugh at it all.

“Everything is fine now. I think it’s really cute f ** weird, actually it’s a hell of a story! “

That’s true.

How do you look back at all the cycles of this ANTM? There were some success stories during the show, but they were far fewer than they promised? Hmm …

(Photo courtesy of Adrian Curry / Instagram / UPN / YouTube.)