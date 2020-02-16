[adrienne-bailon-claims-this-could-be-a-good-idea-for-‘cheetah-girls’-reboot]

Adrienne Bailon is chatting the risk of a Cheetah Girls reboot or reunion at the time yet again!

In a recent interview, the Authentic co-host opened up about reuniting with Raven-Symone at the 2020 Women’s March in January (see pics in the gallery!), and what she thinks a reboot could look like.

“There are not discussions [for a reboot],” Adrienne instructed ET. “The great detail is, Raven and I have ongoing our friendship throughout the yrs, and it’s so mad due to the fact I what preferred the most about remaining in the Cheetah Ladies was the information of females empowerment. About lady electrical power and what that was.”

She also shared an concept about the plot of yet another film, if they were to make one this 12 months.

“Bubbles and Chuchie acquire on the world,” she added. “I consider just the legendary friendship that we had. I assume also just the simple fact that we’re nonetheless friends in authentic everyday living, and on prime of that, it’s possible we turned solo artists and arrive collectively, like several years later on. I do not know. I’m heading to leave the writing to somebody else, but that would be wonderful.”

As for why she’s hesitant to do a reboot, Adrienne said, “Sometimes it’s just best to bow out gracefully, let individuals appreciate it forever. I’d instead men and women retain wanting it to be done, and then it never ever will get completed, vs . doing it, and they’re like, ‘They ruined it.’”

Past 12 months, Adrienne also talked about the chance of generating one more Cheetah Women motion picture, and said something along the very same traces.