Adrienne Bailon criticizes admitting not washing her hands after using the bathroom – News

% MINIFYHTML7a54d228cbdb9c44abe556afef725d0411%

% MINIFYHTML7a54d228cbdb9c44abe556afef725d0412%

Instagram

In the latest episode of & # 39; The real star & # 39; the 36-year-old star struggles with her co-hosts, who ask her to wash her hands after using the bathroom at home.

News Info –

Adrienne Bailon This made many people worried about their lifestyle. In Monday’s March 9 episode of “The truth“The 36-year-old star admitted without a doubt that she did not wash her hands after using the bathroom at home, to everyone’s surprise.

This obviously provoked a discussion among the show’s hosts of the day, and others urged her to wash her hands. However, Adrienne declined and defended his decision. “It’s my home!” she said, driving Amanda Seales to point out that Adrienne was still touching her from behind. Therefore, he needed to wash his hands no matter what.

% MINIFYHTML7a54d228cbdb9c44abe556afef725d0413%% MINIFYHTML7a54d228cbdb9c44abe556afef725d0414%

But Adrienne upheld his decision. “Toilet paper touches my buttocks. I don’t touch my buttocks. It’s not skin,” he reasoned, what Jeannie Mai He replied, “Your skin touches your butt. It’s dirty.” Closing it, Adrienne replied, “My whole house is sick. Guess who isn’t? Me! Because I like germs and germs have to work.”

% MINIFYHTML7a54d228cbdb9c44abe556afef725d0415%

% MINIFYHTML7a54d228cbdb9c44abe556afef725d0416%

After the episode, many turned to social media to criticize Adrienne for her decision. “What about this tendency for people to admit how filthy they are? Without washing their feet, without ignoring their feet in the shower, not washing their hands, etc., etc.” the whole house is sick because of it. ”

Others posted similar comments as “Disgusting” and “Disgusting”, while one person said, “I wonder what all the people who have eaten at home think.” Meanwhile, another referred to the coronavirus saying, “Coronavirus after seeing this”, along with a SpongeBob with quilted trousers meme

Someone else was not surprised, writing, “Why are you surprised? Isn’t this the same woman who proudly stated that she dipped a whole sandwich in her fruit punch?”

Adrienne has not yet responded to the reaction.

Next article



Wendy Williams at Nicki Minaj’s wedding to Kenneth Petty: & # 39; You have destroyed everything & # 39;