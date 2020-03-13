Ads We Like: paint and primer appear with each other for a romantic interlude

A can of paint and a can of primer fall in like around their shared needs to make your household appear its best. That’s the foolish-but-participating principle for Kilz paint primer’s new marketing campaign.

Kilz took over ESPN.com to start the new marketing campaign that encourages more youthful do-it-yourselfers to use primer in advance of they paint, and it appeals with its romantically preposterous photographs and retro-songs.

A 30-next place, ‘Primer Enjoys Paint’, displays a few – Kilz primer and a generic paint can –finding just about every other on a dating app, progressing to a to start with date, transferring in jointly, acquiring married and taking a honeymoon in the tropics, all set to REO Speedwagon’s strike, Retain on Loving You. The scenes contain the cans chatting more than espresso, kissing on a ‘kiss cam’ at an arena, portray alongside one another, and a hilarious snippet of the two driving horseback in a romantic haze.

Digital and social ads tagged, ‘a match made in heaven,’ exhibit the couple’s courting-application connect and marriage ceremony, finish with the full line of Kilz goods in the bridal bash.

The campaign was developed by Los Angeles advertisement agency, Arcana Academy.

“Ultimately, we want people to make a basic affiliation – primer and paint are superior collectively,” said Lee Walters co-founder and govt innovative director at Arcana Academy. “For this viewers, you will not hook up if you aren’t novel and reliable. We had to make it relatable, exciting, and astonishing ample to be partaking even for folks who don’t currently have a painting venture in brain. They can relate to application courting, obtaining married and shopping for residences for the very first time, mainly because which is what they’re doing.”

The bigger marketing campaign integrates video and banner advertisements to net web pages that educate people on why primer makes improved paint careers and how to opt for and apply primer.

View the campaign by clicking on the Innovative Will work box beneath.