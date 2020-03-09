Adults call on LGBT youth to make sure they don’t have a home

LGBT + homeless youth are at greater risk of being victimized by non-LGBT peers. (Envato)

England’s local councils are asking for homeless youth whose LGBT + was expelled by their families to write letters to them from their parents as “evidence” of homelessness, according to a BBC Three interview.

LGBT + teens are at risk of leaving families, homelessness, and rape.

According to the Albert Kennedy Trust, 24% of homeless youth are LGBT +, and of these 69% have experienced rejection, family abuse and abuse.

BBC Three has joined all 343 local councils in England. Of the 175 responses, 55 said they wanted young LGBT + homeless youth to submit a letter from their parents to confirm that they were evicted from the home, unless they reported being abusive.

Some youths said, they were still asked for letters even after telling them about the abuse they suffered.

If they cannot provide a letter, they are considered homeless, or ‘homeless’.

Leigh Fontaine, operations manager for the Albert Kennedy Trust, told BBC Three: “Parents often say nothing to the authorities – ‘Oh, no. I did not respond to my son or daughter’ – but immediately told the child that he would not return home.

“I don’t think regulators are always in charge of domestic violence.”

Another teenager, Saskia (not her real name), was evicted from her home after coming from her father as a trans.

When he told her she was a girl, he threw her and put her in his arms. His mother was dead, and his brother texted him: “I wish you had died on behalf of my mother.”

When he was just 16, his father told him he was no longer welcome in their home, and he fled with little money to be with his family.

He told BBC Three: “It was a wonderful and terrible night. I woke up not knowing where I was or what was going to happen to me.”

But when Saskia approached the Cornwall council for help, she reportedly told her that she needed a letter from her father confirming that he would dismiss her.

She said: “Obviously I can’t tell my dad to ask for them, I’m just scared to be there with them.

“I try to contact my family to try (but) it doesn’t work.

“The council said without evidence there was nothing they could do.”

Saskia struggled for years, saying: “It was very dangerous to wake up somewhere and find my schoolmate that night, walking around and moving my belongings without knowing if I would eat every day.”

The Cornwall Council has denied that it asks for letters as proof of homelessness.

Another LGBT + teenager, Reggie (also not her real name), wrote “hell” with her mother after finding a love letter she wrote to another child at the age of 13.

When he was 16 and no longer receiving child benefits, he was pushed.

He also asked her for a letter as a “proof” of homelessness, even though she was sleeping on the streets.

He said: “I felt like the council was against me, as were my brothers, and I felt like I had nowhere else to go.

“I have used social networking apps and websites to find accommodation if I want. I feel like I need to sleep with my roommate to be there.”

A spokeswoman for the Cabinet, local and local governments told the BBC Three: “The government recognizes that homelessness among LGBT people is an important issue and they are determined to understand it better.

“This is why we are doing research on human experience.

“We are also funding training for frontline staff to support the so-called LGBT + community and the findings from this and this research will help us to meet the needs of these people.”

But, according to BBC Three, the training, due to be completed later this month, was voluntary and some of the 175 councilors who spoke to it took action.