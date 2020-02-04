Advance Voting Begins for California Presidential Primary

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – As the Iowa caucus began on Monday, some voters are already voting in California.

“It’s simple, it doesn’t take much time, everyone should do it,” said voter Yoram Gordon.

Although the state’s primary is a month away, Californians can now go to county electoral offices and vote in person or mail ballots.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Monday that election officials had sent 15 million votes by mail to those registered for the option.

“We entered in 2020 with a record record,” said Padilla.

With the primary season underway, the Secretary of State noted that there were more votes by mail than there were registered voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina combined.

With California having an early and prominent voice in the choice of presidential candidates, the office of the secretary of state said it was taking steps to ensure the security of these elections and to try to minimize misleading information.

“Our office is constantly monitoring social media platforms and reporting what we believe to be false information for review. We have been quite effective in the 2018 cycle and we build on that for 2020, ”said Padilla.

Although voting begins early, the count will not take place.

Election officials will begin counting votes up to ten days before March 3 polling day.