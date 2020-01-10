Advanced Electronics awarded $ 17 million for F-15SA cyber protection for Saudi Arabia

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – Advanced Electronics received a $ 17 million contract change to provide logistical support for the F-15SA cyber protection system for the Royal Saudi Air Force.

The deal modifies a previous $ 29.9 million contract for cyber protection and related entities awarded in 2017.

It finances logistical support for the UK cyber protection system and mobilization, de-mobilization, transport and housing costs for support staff for three years.

The agreement is a foreign military takeover by the United States and Saudi Arabia that was approved in 2015 under an agreement that also authorized the sale and upgrade of several F-15s to the Kingdom.

The cumulative total order value is $ 150.8 million.

Advanced Electronics is an Riyadh-based electronics research and manufacturing company specializing in advanced electronics research for defense and communications. It was founded in 1988 under the guidelines of the government of Saudi Arabia. In June 2019, the company was taken over by Saudi Arabian Military Industries,