[Advanced nurses all set one more fight to exercise without doctor oversight]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[advanced-nurses-all-set-one-more-fight-to-exercise-without-doctor-oversight]



By
Jane Roberts

Revealed: February 19, 2020 four: 00 AM CT

<strong>Family nurse practitioner Kristen Anderson of New Life Medical Center checks the vitals of a patient in Lakeland. Advanced-practice nurses are seeking more autonomy to treat patients without the mandatory burden of phyisician oversight.</strong> (File/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24868/1200″ data-largeheight=”998″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24868_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Household nurse practitioner Kristen Anderson of New Daily life Professional medical Centre checks the vitals of a affected individual in Lakeland. State-of-the-art-exercise nurses are in search of additional autonomy to take care of clients with no the obligatory burden of phyisician oversight.</strong> (File/Every day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p></div> <div> <div> <div></div> <div> <div></div> </div> <div id=

Tennessee Nurses Affiliation
Tennessee Health-related Affiliation
Dave Chaney
Tina Gerardi

Jane Roberts

Jane Roberts

Longtime journalist Jane Roberts is a Minnesotan by birth and a Memphian by selection. She’s lived and reported in the town more than two many years. She addresses health care and higher education for The Everyday Memphian.

Portion Emails

Indicator up to get the hottest article content from the Business segment.

  1. 1.

    Calkins: For Memphis Tiger basketball, the genuine peril is next calendar year




  2. two.

    How can Beale St. Landing now want $three.5M of get the job done?




  3. 3.

    GPAC at 25 provides ‘dizzying’ lineup of countrywide, intercontinental acts




  4. four.

    Grizzlies Mailbag: The NBA history Jaren & Ja are on speed to make NBA history




  5. 5.

    You can have a voice in long run of Midtown