Advanced team of WHO experts come to China to study the coronavirus

GENEVA / LONDON – According to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a team of experts from the World Health Organization arrived in China on Monday to investigate the outbreak of the corona virus.

Tedros, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month, returned with an agreement to send an international mission. It took almost two weeks for the Chinese government to be given the go-ahead for the team led by Canadian emergency expert Dr. Bruce Aylward was headed.

“Bruce and his colleagues will be working with their Chinese colleagues to ensure that we have the right expertise in the team to answer the right questions,” said Tedros at a press conference.

“We hope that the rest of the team will join as soon as possible. The team could be between 10 and 15, ”he said, giving no details of their identity.

There were 40,235 confirmed cases in China and 909 deaths, he said.

Tedros expressed concern about limited incidents that the European authorities reported over the weekend that the virus was spreading from person to person by people who had not traveled to China in the past.

“In the past few days, we have seen some cases of non-travel-related transfers to China, such as those reported yesterday in France and today in the UK,” he said.

“The discovery of this small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire. But right now it’s just a spark. Our goal remains containment. “

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO emergency expert, inquired about an international business meeting that took place in a hotel in Singapore on January 20 and 22 and did not appear to have spread the virus widely.

“No, I think it’s far too early and much more exaggerated to see the Singapore conference event as a” very common event, “” said Ryan.

There are approximately 40 confirmed cases in Singapore, including 21 related to imports from China and 19 locally acquired cases without a trip.

“There are 12 cases assigned to the conference cluster in Singapore. These five in France, the three in Singapore itself, and then (South) Korea, Malaysia and the United Kingdom, ”added Ryan, noting that these numbers were single digits.

“So we are not dealing with an extremely spreading event here, people compare it to the Amoy Gardens or the Metropole Hotel,” he said, referring to the SARS outbreak in 2002/2003.

Tedros urged countries to take public health measures to “prevent a major fire” and add: “This is a message for the whole world. This is a common enemy that we can only defeat if we do it together. “