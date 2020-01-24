Advances in vintage fashion retail

The Japanese fashion retailer Hedy moves the market for vintage items and wins customers at home and abroad. Hedy procures and presents authentic, attractive and high-quality designer brand products at affordable prices in a unique way, without sacrificing the luxurious shopping experience.

Hedy is based in the Daikanyama district of Tokyo and specializes in the sale of designer items. | FIREWORKS CO.

Hedy also offers “selected” – brand new – items that search the world for goods that are not yet on sale in Japan. The goal is to create an unprecedented global online and store experience for international and Japanese buyers.

This success and ambition can be seen in a quiet corner of Tokyo in a brightly lit store with elegant signage, located along an alley at the top of a gentle slope in trendy Daikanyama. According to Hedy, customers who dare to go there are sure to find something they cannot resist in terms of price and value of their competition.

Since opening in the trendy district – sometimes called Brooklyn of Tokyo – at the beginning of last year, the shop has become a popular contact point. This is especially true for non-Japanese people who are looking for high-quality luxury designer items as well as selected products.

A focus and pride of Hedy – a division of Tokyo-based style and brand manufacturer Fireworks Co. – is ensuring that customers know what they are buying, what is real. Concern about fraudulent goods is a matter of concern when it comes to the world of previously owned items. However, Hedy emphasizes that since it started in 2013, no buyer has complained about buying a counterfeit product.

“Customers need to feel really safe,” Hedy’s department head told the Japan Times in an interview in Hedy’s Shibuya office. She added that Hedy’s expertise, including the fact that it has its own buyer to keep costs down, not only delivers products at lower prices than competitors, but also value and security. “We think Hedy is really strong here.”

Hedy’s customer base is predominantly female and ranges from 25 to 40 years. The product range focuses on accessories – earrings, necklaces, jewelry – as well as high-quality branded bags and shoes. However, Hedy also recently opted for clothing.

And while vintage items are an overwhelming offering both online and in-store, Hedy specializes in offering select products and plans to further expand these efforts. Some of these items can already be seen in the Daikanyama store.

This facility, Hedy’s first permanent store, opened in March 2018, although there were occasional pop-up stores.

The store has a range of fashion accessories on a central table, surrounded by shoes, bags and other items from high-end fashion brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes. The modern, cozy room conveys the elegant feeling of an upscale boutique in the world fashion capitals Paris, Milan and New York.

It is exactly this atmosphere that Hedy’s creative director wants to create to improve the perception of how vintage items are sold and presented.

In Japan, this traditionally meant clothing was the main product offered in a warm and cozy “retro” atmosphere. The shop furnishings were characterized by lamps, curtains, plain colors and thick carpets, which should evoke a feeling of nostalgia.

Instead, Hedy wants customers to feel in an environment that reflects the high quality and reliability of the goods for which Hedy has sought – and exercised care – in order to procure and present them through another key strength, namely the independent procurement channel.

According to Hedy, non-Japanese visitors make up 70 percent of the traffic in the store. Shoppers from mainland China and Hong Kong are geographically very different, but they are by far the largest component. Combining the retail store and the online store, which includes domestic and global websites – the latter are available in English and Chinese – results in a mix of around 60 percent Japanese to 40 percent foreigners.

Hedy emphasizes that the performance of platforms like Instagram and China’s WeChat and Weibo is a key factor for business success in the current era of closely watched social media influencers. Hedy’s ability to attract celebrities in the form of entertainers, models and other personalities with a large online presence to its product line has proven to be extremely effective in spreading the business.

In Japan, models and TV personalities are among the customers who have strengthened their popularity, while the Thai beauty blogger Pearypie has done so internationally.

And with its own shopping service, Hedy also sees increased awareness of the environment and sustainability in the 21st century as a business opportunity – for people who want to sell property instead of simply throwing it away.

“Things that are not thrown away, but are valued and used by a large number of people over time, I really agree with what this current era is about,” said Hedy’s creative director.

In the future, of course, Hedy would like to expand both its online and its physical presence. According to the head of the division, this means a further increase in the proportion of foreign customers, with the total mix ideally amounting to around 50 percent each.

Hedy is keeping an eye on opening more stores in Japan. Given Asia’s importance to success, the main candidate for a first overseas opening is likely to be mainland China or Hong Kong.

But further out on the horizon, there are other options, maybe even one day in New York.

“We have many hopes, many dreams,” concluded Hedy’s creative director.

URL: www.hedyjp.com/?lang=de#

www.hedy.jp