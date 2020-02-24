advantage-retail-outlet-robbed-in-avondale

A person robbed a ease store Sunday in Avondale on the Northwest Facet.

The male suspect walked into the shop wearing all darkish clothes at 11: 50 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Street, in accordance to Chicago law enforcement. He announced a robbery and implied he experienced a weapon.

The clerk handed around an unspecified total of cash before the robber ran away, police said.

No a person was injured, and no arrests have been made as Area North detectives investigate.

