adventist-wellbeing-tulare:-no-proof-of-coronavirus-in-isolated-individual

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) — Adventist Overall health Tulare officials say their medical team has observed no proof of a COVID-19 an infection in the individual put in isolation.

Sunday, the client was established to undergo even more tests for the virus.

The hospital states they are next the CDC’s steering to just take more safeguards when individuals have signs and symptoms equivalent to COVID-19, this kind of as a fever requiring hospitalization not linked to a different sickness.

Officers say there is no confirmed situation of the virus in Tulare County, as of now.

