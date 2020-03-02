adventist-wellness-tulare-client-in-isolation-as-precaution-for-coronavirus-symptoms

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) — Adventist Well being Tulare has verified that a affected individual is becoming held in isolation as a precaution simply because they have signs equivalent to the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The clinic states they are adhering to the CDC’s assistance to consider excess safeguards when individuals have signs comparable to COVID-19, and provides that the patient had a fever demanding hospitalization not linked to one more health issues.

The patient is established to undergo more tests. As of now, there has been no optimistic confirmation that the affected individual has COVID-19.