Dangerous sexual intercourse hurts men emotionally, physically and morally. (Jonathan Bachman / Getty)

Antiretroviral therapy can be harmful to men’s health, causing many health problems in later life, according to new research.

The study, published in the journal Sex Roles, was conducted by researchers at Michigan State University (MSU).

MSU assistant professor of culture, Stef Shuster, described it as treating men as self-disciplined and uncompromising. The American Psychological Association (APA) in the past also called for “inclusiveness, non-reciprocity, non-threatening, self-confident, and competitive”.

The team of researchers analyzed nearly 5,500 women and men from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Survey, which manages the Hegemonic Masculinity for Older Men Scale, meaning they look for “masculity on the horizon”.

Authorities read the post, unable to seek help or change their mind.

Shuster said: “In many cases, extreme masculinity is a term we use to describe how masculinity affects other people, especially women.

“But our research shows how toxic men are also more likely to be harmful to those who follow this.

“The system that makes men more connected in some ways is based on a sense of isolation because it requires self-control and a lack of emotion. It’s not difficult to have friends living this way.”

He adds: “As we get older, there are other ways we can ensure our health.

“Having people with whom we can share personal information is a great way to help people. If people have only one person who can share information with others, or in the absence of other people, they have no opportunity for information and sharing. “

This distance means that when problems arise, men have no one to share them, which can have a profound effect on physical and mental health.

Says Shuster: “Older men who accept the idea of ​​having sex can be reserved for old age. Not all adults are vulnerable – only those who like certain ideas. ”

He continued: “Can you change human values? I think marketing is more difficult than trying to get people to believe that isolation is damaging to their health.

“It’s about learning how to equip human resources to avoid alienation and help them realize that all the ways they continue to be ‘real men’ don’t work as they grow.”

APA had previously noted that exposure to toxins reduces mental development in men, which in turn can affect mental and physical health.

In a 2019 report, it said: “Adult male behavior has been shown to reduce men’s strengths, counteract their actions, increase gender stereotypes and cause poor health.”