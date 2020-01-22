Advertisement Mr Peanut Super Bowl: Planters Kills Iconic Mascot For New Advertising Campaign

Snack company Planters killed their famous mascot, Mr. Peanut, and their “funeral” will take place during the Super Bowl.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Mr. Peanut died at 104 years of age. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most,” tweeted the society.

The anthropomorphic peanut met its destiny during a “road trip” at the Super Bowl with the actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

A video posted on the company’s YouTube page shows the trio chanting “(I just) die in your arms” of the Cutting Crews before an armadillo walks in the middle of the road.

The vehicle swerved and plunged off a cliff, leaving Walsh, Snipes and Mr. Peanut clinging to a branch for dear life. Mr. Peanut then drops the brittle branch so that it can support the weight of his friends and falls to his death.

“Maybe he’ll be fine,” said Snipes before the Nutmobile and Mr. Peanut exploded.

The planters said in a statement that fans can watch Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl on February 2.

“I will do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends as he has always been there for me, even until our last ride together. I will pay my last respects at his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. J “Encourages our whole nation to do the same,” Walsh said in the statement.

Like Planters himself, Mr. Peanut dates back over a century. According to the Planters website, the character was “born” in 1916 when a student submitted a sketch as part of a campaign to choose the company mascot. Mr. Peanut’s iconic top hat, monocle and cane were later added, all added by a commercial artist.

Mr. Peanut first appeared on the Times Square billboard in the late 1930s, and his first national television commercial arrived in the 1950s. He was then a star attraction at the World’s Fair New York in the 1960s and finally got a spot on the Madison Avenue Walk of Fame in 2004.

