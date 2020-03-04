[advertorial:-holiday-getaway-in-a-deluxe-safari-tent-in-the-coronary-heart-of-hertfordshire-countryside]

What are your summer strategies? Would you like to escape the each day regime and delight in a few relaxing times in the countryside? Book a continue to be at the glamping tents at Foxholes Farm for a unique getaway.

The luxury safari tent delivers a range of stylish rooms which includes a fully-geared up toilet, lounge area, a luxurious kitchen area, two double bedrooms and a children’s playroom. There you will get to choose in the encompassing countryside views overlooking the farm park and lakes, though you rest in a cozy carefree natural environment.





No tenting mats in this article! There are two double bedrooms with cosy beds in the safari tent



A seem inside

Inside of there is a focused eating place for lazy early morning breakfasts, an evening entertaining or a cosy cup of tea out on the veranda in the afternoon sunlight.

You can unwind in the relaxed lounge region although the young children take pleasure in their quite possess playroom.

The two double bedrooms are full with clothing storage, bedside tables and magnificent, eco-welcoming bedding – all delivered.





Develop some gorgeous spouse and children recollections



And the rest room, which has very hot jogging drinking water, a roll-top rated bath, bathroom and basin, will be equipped with eco-friendly towels and toiletries.

What is involved?

Meet up with and greet from the friendly farm workforce, cream tea on arrival, cost-free parking at the rear of the tent, unrestricted entry into the Farm Park through opening hours (worthy of up to £49.75 for a family members of 5), welcome pack of necessities to continue to keep you heading soon after a extensive journey, price cut voucher to use in our Farm Store or Tea Room (booking may be a good idea),your possess BBQ with utensils, firelighters and matches, ample wooden/logs for the stove and BBQ for one night, kitchen area and bedding supplied for a loved ones of 4 furthermore cooking amenities on wood/coal stove.





Every single booking receives a welcome pack made up of all the necessities for your glamping excursion



And there is much more…

If you want to increase more treats to your excursion you can buy a battery pack, a BBQ or Breakfast pack from the farm store, delight in large-tea for two with a bottle of bubbly, or choose for a very hot tub for some additional luxurious.





Enjoy eco-welcoming toiletries, towels and luxury bedding



Provide your buddy

Superior news for doggy proprietors, you can carry two, well-behaved pet dogs along with you. A mattress, bowl and pet dog treats will be presented. (Be aware, your canine need to be held on a direct, and they are not allowed around the Easter vacations because of to it getting lambing year.)

So what are you waiting for? Check out the fantastic outdoors and get back again in touch with character by reserving nowadays. Get in touch with 01992 552 900 or head to foxholesfarm.com for far more facts or to reserve in for a remain.





Dine al fresco with the out of doors BBQ package



Bookings open up from April 2020 and selling prices will be out there on the web-site soon,

Find Foxholes Farm on London Road, Hertford, Hertfordshire, SG13 7N.