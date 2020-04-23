Adviser Larry Cudlow, Trump’s adviser, says businesses should not be held accountable if they get the corona virus.

The White House economic director said he thought American businesses should not be held accountable if their employees or customers became infected with Cronavirus.

Speaking on CNBC, Larry Kudlow said it was important to protect jobs from the aftermath of a pandemic in order to gain the trust of business owners who want to reopen.

“You have to reassure jobs that if something happens, and it can’t be their fault – it’s an infectious disease – if something happens, you can’t fire them,” Mr Kudlow said. .

“You can’t file big lawsuits against them. And I think reforms about responsibility and security will be an important part of that.”

Mr. Cudlow’s feelings are shared by Donald Trump, who said Monday that he believes lawsuits should be protected to protect jobs.

“We have tried to absolve ourselves of responsibility for these companies,” he said. “We just don’t want that, because we want companies to be open and strong.”

Mr Trump’s remarks came after the US Chamber of Commerce – a lobbying group with the goal of promoting business interests – issued a letter claiming that debts related to coronavirus exposure were “the biggest concern for the whole business.” And it is “work” and they are asked not to be employed. In accordance with the standards set by occupational safety and health management standards that require training and the use of personal protective equipment that have stopped the spread of coronavirus.

There are currently cases where key employees become ill while working.

The United States today reported that food workers, such as meat packing plant factories, were infected – there were “dozens” of outbreaks in meat packing plants across the country.

In addition to seeking protection for liability for exposure to the crown of the virus, the US Chamber of Commerce also seeks to protect businesses against workplace disruption that affects wages, hours, vacations and travel.

“These are practical ways to ensure jobs that can be re-implemented with confidence,” Neil Bradley, senior policy chief at the US Chamber of Commerce, told Reuters.

Such moves, while protecting jobs, can open up employees to lost wages, disruptive benefits, and temporary loss of leave.

This week, more than 24 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the United States.

The move appears to have widespread support among Republican politicians.

“There has been a lot of discussion among conservative Republicans about the economy,” said Mike Johnson, a Republican spokesman on Congressional Labor.

“On the Republican side, I think there will be widespread support, probably almost unanimous support.”

Although Democrats have not taken an official position on the law, some politicians have argued that any guaranteed liability law must ensure that businesses do not have blank card protection.

“If you just want to make your business safer and stop there, there’s not much talk,” Democratic MP Bobby Scott told Reuters.

Mr Scott and other Democrats have recently passed laws requiring employers to implement controlling programs for exposure to infectious diseases in order to keep their workers safe during the epidemic.

