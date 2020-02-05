Adwaith releases new song to celebrate Dydd Miwsig Cymru

In honor of Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh Language Music Day), the Welsh Music Prize winners of 2019 have unveiled a new single.

‘Lan Y Môr’ sees the trio moving their sound further towards the surf rock with which they flirt in earlier releases, and this in accordance with the lyrics of a traditional Welsh national anthem ‘Ar’ Lan Y Môr ‘and adding an element of Germanic motor drumming.

Hollie Singer, the guitarist and singer of the band, explains how they have taken over the traditional song

“The original inspiration for this song was the surf rock riff that I came up with. We have chosen to use the lyrics of “Ar Lan y Môr” because they fit well with the atmosphere of the track. I wanted to have a cover in the set for a while and this was so nice to make our own “

Adwaith will further celebrate Dydd Miwsig Cymru this weekend with two concerts with the first one free at the Cunard Building in Liverpool.

The second is on February 8 in Ty Pawb, Wrexham.

These performance announcements and new single indicate another busy year for Adwaith who are also on their way to Ulan-Ude, Eastern Siberia, Russia. Thanks to FOCUS Wales who takes them to play at the uестиваль Современной Музыки Uu.Sound festival. There are also rumors about those going over the Atlantic in the near future, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

~

