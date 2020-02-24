[aeon-fy19-web-earnings-rises-to-rm109.30m]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Aeon Co.(M) Bhd’s net gain for the financial 12 months ended Dec 31, 2019 (FY19) jumped to RM109.30 million from RM105.12 million in the previous 12 months.

Profits enhanced four.3 for every cent to RM4.54 billion from RM4.35 billion formerly predominantly due to contributions from newly renovated shops and freshly opened specialty stores in FY19.

“The larger development was however mitigated by the short term closure of merchants for renovation in FY19 and the downsizing of a retail store at conclusion of the prior calendar year,” it claimed in a submitting with Bursa Malaysia nowadays.

On existing yr potential clients, the company said the Covid-19 outbreak experienced affected the financial system in general, like the retail sector, and it stays to be found as to how prolonged the outbreak will persist.

“Barring the economic stimulus deal to be announced by the authorities, the enterprise is expecting a average progress due to the complicated surroundings.

“The firm is using energetic measures to be certain that its firms keep on being resilient in the course of this time period via innovative internet marketing tactic, realignment of its products assortment to be in line with the latest sentiment of the shoppers, and tackling the crisis together with its business enterprise associates,” it extra. — Bernama