Aerosmith Drummer, Joey Kramer, blames his deputies

Once again, there is some bad blood in Aerosmith. 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the rock band that was founded in Boston and all these years later, they can’t always go together. Now, longtime drummer Joey Kramer – who bore the classic name of the band – is frustrating his colleagues. Why; To ask him to listen to a performance at The Grammy Awards.

Grammy performance

The band receives the Lifetime Achievement Award this year at the awards show. They will perform without Kramer on the drums. According to Kramer’s lawsuit, he has stopped playing with the rest of the band, who claims his health is the reason he was not present for appearances. Aerosmith has been touring globally throughout the years and is still presenting concerts in Las Vegas, but Kramer has not been on stage with them for months.

The band’s response to the pipeline

Frontman Steven Tyler and roommates Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton released the following statement in a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts claiming they still love Kramer but his health keeps him from playing with them:

However, he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, on his own accord, for the past 6 months. We missed him and encouraged him to come back to play us many times, but apparently he didn’t feel ready to do it. Joey has been waiting until the last minute to accept our invitation when we unfortunately don’t have the time to rehearse during the Grammys week. We will do a bad service to him, to ourselves and to our fans to let him play without enough time to prepare and rehearse.

Combining that, he opted to file a lawsuit on Friday night before the Grammys, with complete disregard for our limited window to prepare to execute these important events. Given his decisions, he is unfortunately unable to execute, but of course we invited him to be with us both for the Grammys and for the honor of MusiCares.

Kramer says otherwise

Kramer’s health is fine, according to the drummer. In his lawsuit and in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the drummer claims that there are no physical or emotional issues to discuss. He is capable and willing to play:

Since I was 14 years old, I’ve had a bunch of rabbits in my hand and a passion for making music, “she writes. “The ban on playing with a band that I gave 50 years of my life to support is catastrophic. It’s not about money. I am deprived of the opportunity to be recognized with my peers for our collective contributions to music industry.

Neither the MusiCares Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys Honorable Mention throughout his life can ever be repeated. The fact that I will be listened to for my own work proves that I can play at a ‘proper level’ and play better than my temporary complement with a moving target of constructed standards is both offensive and annoying. Other band members and their lawyers will probably try to defame my game and claim that I can’t play the drums right now. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Who exactly is to believe, Kramer or the rest of the band? It’s hard to say, but it’s always unfortunate to see a band in conflict, especially after so much time together. It happens. Interestingly, at the Aerosmith statement, guitarist Joe Perry offered nothing. It’s either Kramer’s word or the rest of the band is true …

What else will we see at the Grammys

On a more optimistic note, we will see Gary Clark Jr., Jonas Brothers, H.E.R., Alice Cooper and Foo Fighters paying their respects to Aerosmith in the show. We’ll still see Tyler from the band’s classic songs on the show, the most fun big awards show around just because of the performances. This year’s lineup is sheer grandeur ranging from Lizzo to Gwen Stefani Billie Eilish.

The Grammy Awards on January 26th.