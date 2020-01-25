Aerosmith honored at MusiCares mega concert

Steven Tyler and his rock band Aerosmith were honored by MusiCares at a star gala gala on Friday night in Los Angeles. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 25 (UPI) – Rock band Aerosmith was named MusiCares Person of 2020 at a star-studded tribute concert in Los Angeles.

John Legend sang “I don’t want to miss anything”, the Jonas Brothers “Crazy” and Jessie J played E on Friday! News reported.

Billboard.com reported that Cheap Trick performed “Rats in the Cellar”, Ashley McBryde sang “Dude (Looks Like a Lady”) “Kesha” Janie’s Got a Gun “and LeAnn Rimes” Livin ‘on the Edge “while Aerosmith performed his own hits “Big 10 Inch Record”, “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion”.

The band mates of the Hollywood Vampires of guitarist Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp also helped Aerosmith with “Train Kept A-Rollin”.

“Musicians, magicians, artists. And remember, people only get really interesting when they start rattling the bars in their cages. And the best way to make your dreams come true is to wake up,” said lead singer Steven Tyler when Aerosmith collected his award.

Drummer Joey Kramer did not appear at Aerosmith during the show due to a lawsuit with his fellow musicians about his willingness to rejoin the group after an injury.

However, he was allowed to appear with the band when the prize was awarded.

“Greetings to love and gratitude, to MusiCares, to all our fans, to my partners, to my always supportive wife Linda and to you and the music industry,” said Kramer.

The concert raised $ 6 million for the Recording Academy’s efforts to help needy musicians.

MusiCares 2020 honors Aerosmith as Person of the Year

