Aerosmith responds to drummer Joey Kramer’s lawsuit

Aerosmith responded to the complaint from their drummer Joey Kramer, saying that their bandmate “said they had not been able to perform with the band emotionally and physically in the past 6 months.”

Kramer sued his bandmates last Friday (January 17) after claiming that he had been forced to audition after returning from disability leave since he has not been allowed to return to Aerosmith since.

Kramer, who has been the drummer of the band since its founding in 1970, had to take a break last year because he spoke of “minor injuries”. According to the lawsuit (received from TMZ), Kramer was ready to rejoin the group for their upcoming appearances, but was asked to play a click track to prove that he was “able to play at an appropriate level “.

The band will team up with Run-DMC for a live appearance at the Grammys on Sunday (January 26), while several other appearances are scheduled for the rest of the year, including a Glastonbury slot and a UK tour.

Kramer claims that after the Click Track audition, Aerosmith allegedly returned that its performance was acceptable, but lacked “energy”. Kramer now hopes that the lawsuit will force Aerosmith to rejoin him to avoid “irreparable harm”.

Joey Kramer (Image: Harmony Gerber / Getty Images)

Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford responded to Kramer’s legal action with a statement (via People) that was released last night (January 21).

“Joey Kramer is our brother; His well-being is of the utmost importance to us. However, he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band in the past 6 months. We missed him and encouraged him to play with us again, but apparently he hasn’t felt ready yet. “

The statement continues: “Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation if, unfortunately, we don’t have time for necessary rehearsals during Grammys Week. We would do him, ourselves and our fans a bad service if he didn’t have enough time to prepare and rehearse.

He decided to file a lawsuit before the Grammys on Friday evening of the holiday weekend, completely ignoring the limited time window for preparing these important events. Unfortunately, due to his decisions, he is unable to perform, but of course we invited him to be with us both for the Grammys and for our MusiCares honor. We are much more connected than our stage time. “

The drummer also claims that the stress had “significant effects” that affected his health and forced him to miss previous shows. Aerosmith is said to have asked Kramer to pay his replacement, which cost him $ 20,000 a week for shows and $ 10,000 a week for rehearsals.

“This is not about money,” Kramer said in a statement about his lawsuit. “I am deprived of the opportunity to be recognized together with my colleagues for our lifelong contributions to the music industry. Neither the “Person of the Year” award from MusiCares nor the “Grammys Lifetime Achievement” award can ever be repeated. “

Last month, Aerosmith singer Steve Tyler announced that he was “angry for many years” when his bandmates forced him on vacation to rehabilitate.

“They thought,” Get the lead singer sober, and all of our problems would be over, “Tyler said in an interview with Haute Living.” So, I got sober and you know it took me many years to anger those to overcome those who sent me to rehab while on vacation. “