Aerosmith unites with Run DMC for the performance of 2020 Grammys

Aerosmith reunited with Run-D.M.C. However, their drummer Joey Kramer was not present at the 2020 Grammys tonight (January 26).

The musician had asked a judge to decide that he could join the rock band for their performance at the award ceremony.

However, the courts ruled because Kramer had not played with the band since 2019 due to an injury. It was not unfair by his bandmates to ask him not to participate.

Aerosmith were awarded the “MusiCares Person Of The Year” award at this year’s Grammys and played songs from their catalog during their performance. They opened with “Living On The Edge” before Run-D.M.C came out. for her 1986 collaboration “Walk This Way”.

Last week Kramer was turned away from the room where Aerosmith was rehearsing for security reasons. He flew to Los Angeles after claiming that he had received the group’s full rehearsal schedule. However, when he showed up in the practice room, two security guards prevented him from entering.

The drummer was seen in video recordings approaching the door only to find out that he could not enter. “I’m sorry, we just ask you not to come into the property now,” said a security guard. “We were hired by the other four members of the band to ask you not to come in today.”

The pop star also made her Grammy debut, delivering a piano version of “When The Party’s Over” accompanied by her brother and colleague Finneas.