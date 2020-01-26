Aerosmith was honored at the “Person of the Year” gala by MusiCares

Aerosmith was honored at MusiCares’ Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles.

The event, which raised over $ 6 million in charity, is part of the philanthropic branch of the Grammy Recording Academy. MusiCares helps musicians and other professionals in medical, emotional and financial emergencies.

At this year’s event, Aerosmith was honored with performances by a number of artists including Kesha, Foo Fighters, Alice Copper and Johnny Depp, Jessie J and John Legend.

You can see some pictures from the event below.

The @MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year Award Show! #Aerosmith and friends rocked the LA Convention Center last night! Thank you for all the love and support!

Photos by: @zwhitford #MusiCares #Aerosmith #StevenTyler #JoePerry #JoeyKramer #TomHamilton #BradWhitford pic.twitter.com/iaQsdClef9

– Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) January 25, 2020

This is what the community looks like 🖤 Legendary artists @aerosmith @alicecooper and Johnny Depp play “Same Old Song And Dance” pic.twitter.com/hCxvGZSfq8

– MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Impressive! What a great surprise! @HERMusicx joined @aerosmith to perform an eternal classic “Dream On”. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lBrREH4L8x

– MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Grand finale last night! 50 years of music. Return 50 years. @aerosmith, you have inspired and helped countless others. 🙏❤️ We are grateful for your contributions and support. pic.twitter.com/Z4EXHV4mhw

– MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

What an epic night! Legendary @foofighters chose “Let The Music Do The Talking”. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/GgwEjPtg2b

– MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Thank you @jessiej for this incredible achievement from “Home Tonight” ”pic.twitter.com/MXYxgHXB0F

– MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

A performance that we will not forget – @johnlegend, who sings his heart with “I don’t want to miss anything” – pic.twitter.com/xxO1hC0P0M

– MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

The special performance of “Livin’ On The Edge “by @leannrimes left us speechless 🙌 pic.twitter.com/F31jFH0D44

– MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

This song moved us all – @iamyola and @GaryClarkJr play “Cryin” – pic.twitter.com/kUOIryiWZV

– MusiCares (@MusiCares) January 25, 2020

Earlier this week, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer said he was “disappointed” after a judge rejected his legal offer to rejoin the group when they appeared at the Grammys this weekend.

Kramer, a founding member of the group 50 years ago, suffered an ankle injury last year, meaning he missed the majority of the rock band’s residency in Las Vegas.

The 69-year-old sued the band for a breach of contract after being asked to re-audition for his seat and apparently could not prove that he could perform “at an appropriate level”.

However, Massachusetts Supreme Court judge Mark Gildea declined to resume Kramer’s challenge as Aerosmith’s drummer before her Grammy performance.

“Given that Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the trial period before the upcoming gigs has been tight, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative approach that is sufficient to protect the band’s business interests,” says the judgment.

In the meantime, the band apparently confirmed in December of last year that they will be playing against Glastonbury next year.

The rock icons, led by frontman Steven Tyler, made an appearance at the legendary festival in a new list of tour dates for Europe 2020 that was sent to fans this morning (December 6).

According to the official list, the band “Love In An Elevator” will play Glastonbury on June 27th, the Saturday of the festival.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday Legends slot.