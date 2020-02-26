[afc-challenges-lifetime-bans-to-two-laos-players-for-match-fixing]

Laos internationals Khampheng Sayavutthi and Lembo Saysana have been barred all football-related routines for lifetime. — AFP pic

VIENTIANE, Feb 26 — The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has handed daily life bans to Laos internationals Khampheng Sayavutthi and Lembo Saysana for conspiring to take care of a match, Asian football’s governing system explained these days.

The duo were identified to have fully commited offences underneath Write-up 66.1 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code when they attempted to manipulate the end result of a video game concerning Hong Kong and Laos on Oct. five, 2017.

Both players will not be in a position to just take part in any soccer-linked routines for lifestyle, the AFC mentioned.

“The Lao Soccer Federation has been informed of the decisions and the AFC will request Fifa to prolong the bans throughout the world in due program,” the AFC claimed in a assertion.

“The newest sanction demonstrates the AFC is fully fully commited to its zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing and its laws give for tricky sanctions for match manipulation.”

It added that no additional information would be disclosed with an investigation ongoing. — Reuters