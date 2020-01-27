AFC wins Pro Bowl against NFC 38-33

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens wants to fit in the first half of the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl.

Some sporting events show why it is so important to take the lead early. In a tight game like Pro Bowl this year, taking the early advantage can go a long way. In the second half of the game, the NFC prevailed against AFC 19-14. Not a bad performance – but in the first round, in which the AFC took the lead with 24:14, it was not enough. After the last few seconds passed, the AFC won 38-33.

Lamar Jackson was named Pro Bowl Offensive MVP.

In his first Pro Bowl, Jackson was 16 out of 23 for 185 yards over. He threw two TDs and an INT for 104.4 passers-by.

Jackson had already made history and was the youngest QB to start a Pro Bowl.

– Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 26, 2020

The Bleacher Report game summary states that the AFC has now won the last 4 Pro Bowls. Lamar Jackson and Calais Campbell were recognized as the offensive and defensive MVP of the game.

Here’s the video from #Jaguars DE Calais Campbell that recorded a sack fumble that finally ended today’s game for the AFC pic.twitter.com/yv6yyoOT9n

– Demetrius Harvey (@ Demetrius82) January 26, 2020

Jackson was 16 for 23 for the game and went over for 185 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Meanwhile, Campbell has recorded a tackle, a sack, and a forced fumble throughout the game.

The game itself was overshadowed by the news of Kobe Bryant’s death, players on the sidelines looking for information when the news surfaced, and a tribute to Bryant who was held at the stadium during a break.

Pro Bowl fans broke into “Kobe” chants when he was honored during a break. pic.twitter.com/VAQHYzQ28m

– ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

There were also some honors for Bryant on the field.

#Packers Za’Darius Smith gets a sack in today’s Pro Bowl and brings together some NFC teammates for a celebration in honor of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/rQiA7sgodr

– Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 26, 2020

After the game, some players talked about the impact Bryant had on their lives – a bittersweet moment at the end of an emotionally stressful day.

