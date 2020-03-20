Afghan military base upset, 27 security personnel killed – world news

At least 27 security personnel were killed when a military base was attacked in Afghanistan on Thursday, in one of the largest attacks since the signing of an agreement to reduce violence between the United States and the Taliban last month.

The Afghan government has blamed the attack on the Taliban, with the United States last month signing a peace deal for the eventual withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in return for reduced violence by a militant group.

As part of the agreement, the Taliban also needed to begin talks with a delegation of Afghan leaders for sustainable peace in the country – but the process never started after disagreements over the release of prisoners.

Armed Taliban fighters raided a joint military base of the Afghan National Defense Force in the southern province of Zabul on Thursday night, said provincial council member Haji Atta Jan Haqbayan.

The conflict continued through the early hours of Friday, leaving 27 Afghan troops dead, Haqbayan said, adding that Taliban fighters had fled the area after capturing weapons and ammunition.

The Taliban did not respond to requests for comment.

“The attack came with the help of infiltration,” a spokesman for the governor of Zabul province said.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense also said that infiltration within the Afghan forces had helped carry out the attack, adding that the incident was being investigated.

The Ministry of Defense cited the death at 17.

The government earlier Thursday announced it was ordering its forces to move to an “active defense stand” as the Taliban’s attacks continued.

“This feverish act by the Taliban is a clear example of their commitment to continuing violence against the Afghan peace process,” Afghan Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi posted on Twitter.

