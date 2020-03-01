[Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release clause in U.S. deal]



Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake arms after signing an arrangement at a ceremony involving members of Afghanistan’s Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

March 1, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani turned down on Sunday a Taliban need for the release of five,000 prisoners as a affliction for talks with the Afghan govt and civilians, bundled in a deal in between the United States and the Islamist militants.

His remarks arrive towards the backdrop of the difficulties U.S. negotiators deal with in shepherding the Afghan federal government and Taliban to intra-Afghan negotiations, according to Western diplomats.

“The government of Afghanistan has made no motivation to no cost 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” Ghani explained to reporters in Kabul, a day just after the offer was signed in Qatar to start out a political settlement aimed at ending the United States’ longest war.

The accord stated the United States and the Taliban were being committed to get the job done expeditiously to launch beat and political prisoners as a self-confidence-setting up measure, with the coordination and approval of all related sides.

It stated that up to five,000 jailed Taliban would be released in exchange for up to 1,000 Afghan authorities captives by March 10.

Having said that, on the challenge of the prisoner swap, Ghani mentioned, “It is not in the authority of United States to determine, they are only a facilitator.”

Saturday’s accord was signed by U.S. specific envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political main Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, witnessed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Immediately after the ceremony, Baradar met international ministers from Norway, Turkey and Uzbekistan in Doha together with diplomats from Russia, Indonesia and neighboring nations, the Taliban mentioned, a move that signaled the group’s resolve to secure worldwide legitimacy.

“The dignitaries who met Mullah Baradar expressed their commitments towards Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development… the U.S.-Taliban settlement is historic,” said Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

U.S. President Donald Trump rejected criticism all over the offer and said he would meet Taliban leaders in the close to upcoming.

Ghani’s aides claimed Trump’s choice to satisfy the Taliban could pose a obstacle to the authorities at a time when the U.S. troop withdrawal will become imminent.

Less than the settlement, Washington is fully commited to decreasing the amount of its troops in Afghanistan to eight,600 from 13,000 within 135 times of signing.

It will also function with allies to proportionally lessen the amount of coalition forces in Afghanistan around that period of time, if the Taliban adhere to their protection guarantees and ceasefire.

A whole withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would arise inside 14 months, the joint statement claimed.

The withdrawal, nonetheless, relies upon on security guarantees by the Taliban who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and imposed many limits on gals and activities it considered “un-Islamic”.

Just after staying ousted from electrical power in 2001, the Taliban have led a violent insurgency.

The Afghan war has been a stalemate for over 18 yrs, with the Taliban more and more managing or contesting additional territory, but unable to capture and keep key city centers.

(Further reporting by Orooj Hakimi in Kabul, Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad, Creating by Rupam Jain, Enhancing by Ed Davies)