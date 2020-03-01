[afghan-president-ghani-rejects-taliban-prisoner-release-clause-in-u.s-deal]



Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake palms after signing an settlement at a ceremony between users of Afghanistan’s Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

March one, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani turned down on Sunday a Taliban demand from customers for the release of 5,000 prisoners as a ailment for talks with the Afghan government and civilians, included in a offer among the United States and the Islamist militants.

His remarks arrive in opposition to the backdrop of the troubles U.S. negotiators encounter in shepherding the Afghan federal government and Taliban in the direction of intra-Afghan negotiations, according to Western diplomats.

“The govt of Afghanistan has designed no motivation to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” Ghani instructed reporters in Kabul, a day just after the deal was signed in Qatar to start out a political settlement aimed at ending the United States’ longest war.

The accord explained the United States and the Taliban were being committed to work expeditiously to release fight and political prisoners as a assurance-building measure, with the coordination and approval of all pertinent sides.

It mentioned that up to five,000 jailed Taliban would be produced in trade for up to 1,000 Afghan governing administration captives by March 10.

However, on the issue of the prisoner swap, Ghani stated, “It is not in the authority of United States to determine, they are only a facilitator.”

Saturday’s accord was signed by U.S. distinctive envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political main Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, witnessed by U.S. Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo.

Soon after the ceremony, Baradar satisfied international ministers from Norway, Turkey and Uzbekistan in Doha together with diplomats from Russia, Indonesia and neighboring nations, the Taliban said, a transfer that signaled the group’s resolve to safe international legitimacy.

“The dignitaries who achieved Mullah Baradar expressed their commitments in direction of Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development… the U.S.-Taliban settlement is historical,” mentioned Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

U.S. President Donald Trump turned down criticism all-around the offer and claimed he would meet Taliban leaders in the in close proximity to upcoming.

Ghani’s aides explained Trump’s choice to meet the Taliban could pose a challenge to the authorities at a time when the U.S. troop withdrawal gets to be imminent.

Less than the agreement, Washington is dedicated to reducing the variety of its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 from 13,000 in 135 times of signing.

It will also function with allies to proportionally lower the range of coalition forces in Afghanistan about that period of time, if the Taliban adhere to their safety guarantees and ceasefire.

A whole withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would happen in just 14 months, the joint statement said.

The withdrawal, nonetheless, depends on protection assures by the Taliban who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and imposed lots of restrictions on gals and functions it considered “un-Islamic”.

Soon after staying ousted from ability in 2001, the Taliban have led a violent insurgency.

The Afghan war has been a stalemate for over 18 years, with the Taliban increasingly managing or contesting far more territory, nevertheless not able to capture and keep big city facilities.

(More reporting by Orooj Hakimi in Kabul, Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad, Creating by Rupam Jain, Enhancing by Ed Davies)