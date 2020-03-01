[Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release underneath U.S. deal]



Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake fingers immediately after signing an arrangement at a ceremony between associates of Afghanistan’s Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

March 1, 2020

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani turned down on Sunday a Taliban need for the launch of five,000 prisoners as a problem for talks with Afghanistan’s authorities and civilians, involved in a offer concerning the United States and the Islamist militants.

“The authorities of Afghanistan has designed no determination to totally free 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” Ghani informed reporters in Kabul, a working day soon after the deal was signed in Qatar to start out a political settlement aimed at ending the United States’ longest war.

U.S. negotiators face problems in shepherding the Afghan authorities and Taliban toward intra-Afghan negotiations, in accordance to Western diplomats.

Less than the accord, the United States and the Taliban are dedicated to work expeditiously to launch overcome and political prisoners as a self-confidence-building evaluate, with the coordination and acceptance of all related sides. The agreement calls for up to 5,000 jailed Taliban prisoners to be unveiled in exchange for up to one,000 Afghan government captives by March 10.

On the challenge of the prisoner swap, Ghani claimed, “It is not in the authority of United States to choose, they are only a facilitator.”

Ghani told CNN on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump had not questioned for the launch of the prisoners and that the issue of prisoner releases should really be discussed as section of a detailed peace offer.

“The political consensus … that would be needed for these types of a key phase does not exist currently,” Ghani reported.

Ghani claimed essential difficulties will need to be talked over to start with such as the Taliban’s ties with Pakistan and other countries that had presented it sanctuary, its ties with what he termed terrorist groups and drug cartels, and the spot of Afghan security forces and its civil administration.

“The persons of Afghanistan need to feel that we’ve long gone from war to peace, and not that the settlement will be possibly a Trojan horse or the beginning of a much worse stage of conflict,” Ghani additional.

Ghani reported verifiable mechanisms have been desired to make sure commitments produced ended up essentially delivered.

Saturday’s accord was signed by U.S. specific envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, witnessed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

After the ceremony, Baradar met foreign ministers from Norway, Turkey and Uzbekistan in Doha alongside with diplomats from Russia, Indonesia and neighboring nations, the Taliban said, a move that signaled the group’s determination to protected intercontinental legitimacy.

“The dignitaries who met Mullah Baradar expressed their commitments toward Afghanistan’s reconstruction and improvement. … the U.S.-Taliban arrangement is historical,” mentioned Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

Trump rejected criticism all over the deal and said he would meet up with Taliban leaders in the around future.

Ghani’s aides reported Trump’s selection to meet up with the Taliban could pose a challenge to Afghanistan’s governing administration at a time when the U.S. troop withdrawal becomes imminent.

‘NO Legal STANDING’

Iran on Sunday dismissed the agreement as a pretext to legitimize the existence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The United States has no lawful standing to indication a peace settlement or to establish the potential of Afghanistan,” the Iranian International Ministry reported in a assertion reported by point out media.

Below the settlement, Washington is dedicated to reducing the quantity of its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 from 13,000 in 135 times of signing. The United States also is dedicated underneath the accord to operate with allies to proportionally lessen the number of coalition forces in Afghanistan around that interval, if the Taliban forces adhere to their safety guarantees and ceasefire.

A comprehensive withdrawal of all U.S. and coalition forces would take place in 14 months, the joint assertion mentioned.

The withdrawal is dependent on stability guarantees by the Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and imposed lots of restrictions on ladies and activities it deemed “un-Islamic”.

Just after staying ousted from electricity in 2001 in a U.S.-led invasion following the Sept. 11 assaults on the United States engineered by al Qaeda forces harbored by the Taliban, the Taliban have led a violent insurgency.

The Afghan war has been a stalemate for much more than 18 years, with the Taliban progressively managing or contesting far more territory yet not able to seize and maintain big urban facilities.

(Extra reporting by Orooj Hakimi in Kabul, Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad, and Andrea Shalal in Washington Writing by Rupam Jain Editing by Ed Davies and Will Dunham)