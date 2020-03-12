Afghan President signs decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners

Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday signed a decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from March 14, a step the Taliban insists is necessary before talks between Islamist insurgents and the Afghan government can continue. .

Ghani’s office said that the prisoners will be released at the rate of 100 per day for 15 days. The 3,500 other Taliban prisoners detained by the Afghan government will then be released in groups of 500 every two weeks, assuming the Taliban honor their commitments under the peace agreement with the United States.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed Ghani’s decision to release the prisoners after mounting some resistance to the idea. Pompeo also praised the “formation of a national team for intra-Afghan negotiations.”

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said there are still some “challenges” to overcome in Afghanistan, such as the “level of unacceptable violence” against Afghans in rural areas, and the “election crisis”. presidential, “meaning that Afghanistan currently has two declare presidents.

Ghani’s rival, Abdullah Abdullah, also claims that he won the contested election, accusing Ghani’s supporters of forcing the vote and having sworn in as the actual president on the same day as Ghani. There are concerns that the entire peace agreement may be affected by the presidential crisis, even if the Taliban remains.

The Taliban immediately rejected Ghani’s decree to release 1,500 prisoners as inadequate, saying they will not negotiate with the Afghan government until all 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released.

“We never agreed on any conditional release of prisoners. If anyone claims this, it will be against the peace agreement we signed on February 29, “said a Taliban spokesman.

“It is not practical for us to release all 5,000 at once without a Taliban commitment to direct negotiations and a significant reduction in violence,” an Afghan government official countered on Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s defense minister Asadullah Khalid said his forces “will remain in defense mode until the end of this week under the direction of President Ashraf Ghani due to the peace agreement,” but he said. be warned that if the Taliban do not cease all attacks, “our troops will target the enemy everywhere”.