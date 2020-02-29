[afghanistan-deal-is-political-improve-for-trump-but-pullout-could-consider-years]



FILE Photo – U.S. President Donald Trump is silhouetted in front of the American flag at a marketing campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., Arizona, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

February 29, 2020

By Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s quest for a 2nd term obtained a enhance on Saturday from the offer with the Taliban for a troop pullout from Afghanistan but it could take time – maybe a long time – in advance of all U.S. forces arrive dwelling from America’s longest war.

The fruit of more than a year of on-and-off talks, the agreement allows Trump claim a major foreign coverage good results, a prize that has eluded him on North Korea, Venezuela, Iran and other priorities.

The accord, having said that, faces quite a few possible obstructions, these as sabotage by spoilers like dissident Taliban commanders.

And when the Republican president or a successful Democratic challenger in the Nov. three U.S. election could order a whole pullout right before peace is secured, that would risk a Taliban takeover and a resurgence of al Qaeda Islamist militants that could call for a new U.S. intervention.

“A total withdrawal of U.S. forces raises the chance that Afghanistan will turn into one more safe haven for terrorist businesses under a Taliban govt,” said Seth Jones, a former adviser to U.S. distinctive forces in Afghanistan with the Middle for Strategic and Global Studies thinktank. “The Taliban keep on to have a close connection with al Qaeda.”

The accord signed in Qatar phone calls for a lengthy-planned first drawdown to eight,600 U.S. troops from some 13,000. But it ties more decreases to the Taliban carrying out issues they might discover complicated, specially slicing many years-outdated ties with al Qaeda and other militant groups so deep they contain inter-marriages.

“Our motivation to act on the drawdown is tied to Taliban motion on their commitments in the arrangement, which incorporate in element the counter-terrorism commitments,” claimed a senior Trump administration official, speaking on problem of anonymity. “We will be the types who search at what the Taliban do and figure out whether or not or not they’re conference their commitments.”

U.S. officials also stressed that the rate of the drawdown is dependent on development in so-identified as intra-Afghan peace talks thanks to adhere to Saturday’s signing.

“The core trade, if you will, is action on CT (counter-terrorism) for drawdown,” said the administration official. “But the agreement also calls on them (the Taliban) to enter into negotiations, be really serious about individuals negotiations,” such as looking for an early “comprehensive and long lasting ceasefire.”

Some specialists warn that the peace negotiations – due to open in Oslo by March 10 – could drag on for many years due to the fact of the Afghan parties’ profound ideological and political dissimilarities.

Even just before getting to talks with the Taliban, the country’s two key political rivals, President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Govt Abdullah Abdullah, should settle a lengthy-running dispute over which officials, opposition associates and civil society activists to name to negotiate with the insurgents.

That procedure was further more complex last month when both equally Ghani and Abdullah claimed to have received a disputed Sept. 28 election.

AL QAEDA’S “SHUTTLE DIPLOMACY”

The necessity that the Taliban lower ties with al Qaeda might be one particular of the agreement’s most difficult provisions to implement and – for U.S. intelligence – validate.

Al Qaeda plotted the Sept. 11, 2001, assaults on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people beneath the protection of Taliban rulers who were ousted by the subsequent U.S.-led invasion.

Al Qaeda users have married into Taliban households, experienced their fighters and get pleasure from security underneath Pashtun tribal code, specialists say.

A United Nations report in January stated al Qaeda reps have been shuttling in between a variety of factions of the Taliban and industry commanders, urging them to reject negotiations with the Afghan governing administration and promising to boost money guidance.

“If a peace settlement is reached, al Qaeda intends to produce a new narrative to justify continuing armed conflict in Afghanistan,” reported the report, which estimated there are up to 600 al Qaeda fighters there.

The accord applies only to Taliban-held territory and not sanctuaries the insurgents have enjoyed for decades in neighboring Pakistan, in which their leaders are considered to retain ties with al Qaeda and other militants.

A British federal government supply, who spoke on issue of anonymity, doubted the Taliban would totally crack with al Qaeda.

“The Taliban mainly just want the U.S. out and guarantee issues that never arrive to fruition to get that,” the British supply mentioned. “I would be stunned if they disassociated on their own totally and honorably. I would be pretty impressed.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk Creating by Jonathan Landay Modifying by Daniel Wallis)