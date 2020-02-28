[afghanistan-partial-truce-holds-on-eve-of-us-taliban-offer]

In this file photo taken on April 10, 2015 US soldiers examine the scene of a suicide bomb assault around the airport in the Afghan town of Jalalabad. — AFP pic

KABUL, Feb 28 — A partial truce between the Taliban, US and Afghan troops held for a seventh working day now, with only minor assaults claimed on the eve of a deal to withdraw American troops.

The accord would see hundreds of American troops stop Afghanistan right after more than 18 many years, in return for many security commitments from the Taliban and a pledge to hold talks with the authorities in Kabul.

Afghan officials will be conspicuously absent from Saturday’s signing ceremony in Doha, but a govt delegation will be there to make “initial contacts” with the insurgents.

Even though the ongoing truce does not volume to a whole ceasefire, the quantity of Taliban assaults has fallen radically, with only isolated attacks in rural regions breaking the calm.

But in a indication of the underlying tensions, the Afghan interior ministry claimed a policeman was killed and three individuals have been wounded in 3 assaults today.

A day previously, the Islamic Point out team claimed accountability for a bombing in Kabul which remaining one particular person lifeless and 10 other individuals wounded.

The presence of the jihadists in Afghanistan has sophisticated negotiations involving Washington and the Taliban.

Even though the Taliban want all American forces out, the Pentagon insists thousands should continue to be in Afghanistan to tackle IS and other militant teams. — AFP