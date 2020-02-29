[Afghans hope for peace as U.S.-Taliban gear up for troop withdrawal deal]



By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Alexander Cornwell

KABUL/DOHA (Reuters) – Millions of Afghans are anticipating that America’s longest war fought in their place will stop on Saturday as U.S. and Taliban negotiators are envisioned to indicator a offer to let a U.S. troop reduction and a everlasting ceasefire.

If the U.S-Taliban arrangement receives signed, then Afghanistan, which has been at war since American bombings began in reaction to the Sept.11, 2001 assaults, will witness the prospective conclude of violence that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

“Peace is incredibly uncomplicated and my country deserves it. Right now is the day when possibly we will see a positive adjust,” mentioned Javed Hassan, 38, a university instructor residing on the outskirts of the money, Kabul.

Hassan’s young children have been killed in a bomb blast carried out by the Taliban in 2018. Due to the fact then, he has been writing letters to globe leaders urging them to finish the Afghan war that has dominated the landscape of the land-locked country.

Saturday’s deal could be the to start with step to resetting Afghanistan’s upcoming as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to witness the signing of the agreement on a withdrawal of American troops and get ready the ground for a political settlement involving the warring sides.

In the Qatari money of Doha, America’s top rated diplomat will stand with political leaders of the Taliban, Afghanistan’s previous rulers who sheltered Osama bin Laden and his militant network until 2001 as he plotted and conducted the nine/11 assaults.

A statement from U.S President Donald Trump on Friday reported Pompeo would be current for the signing of the deal that will pave way for U.S. troop numbers to drop to 8,600 from about 13,000 in the months subsequent the offer.

More reductions of western forces will hinge on the Taliban adhering to a “reduction in violence” pledge, a affliction that will be assessed by the United States.

But prospective clients for war-torn Afghanistan’s long run are uncertain. The arrangement sets the stage for peace talks involving Afghan factions, which are probably to be challenging.

Underneath the offer, the Taliban desires 5,000 fighter to be released from Afghan-operate jails, but it is not obvious irrespective of whether the Afghan government will concur.

There are also inquiries about no matter if Taliban fighters faithful to hardline Islamist splinter teams will be prepared to adhere to the reduction in violence settlement.

Some senior commanders of the Taliban who arrived in Doha for the signing ceremony explained they will assure that the U.S. and Afghan governments settle for all the circumstances laid down by the team that controls about 40% of Afghanistan, in accordance to Afghan protection officials.

Sources in the Taliban previously this month reported they have been prepared to launch a spring offensive and experienced recruited extra than 6,000 fighters and suicide bombers if the agreement collapses.

