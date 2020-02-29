Afghans react to the arrangement among the United States and the Taliban: a combination of hope and anxiety | Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTMLc1fdb5cf5436b902439e33b4ca25275c11%
This is a momentous minute for Afghanistan.
Lots of however do not believe that that what experienced been unthinkable is happening: the United States and the Taliban concur with every other.
The United States and the Taliban will indicator an settlement in Qatar that could guide to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
Hoda Abdel-Hamid of Al Jazeera has been looking at how men and women in Afghanistan truly feel about the arrangement.