Hollywood, CA-The sound of fresh popcorn on the stove has become the latest movie night ritual for Brian Udvic and his family.

“We need to use certain types of seeds and we need to serve with genuine butter on top,” Udvich said.

Its buttery popcorn helps recreate the now nostalgic experience of going to and filming a movie.

But now Udvich and his family are part of the newly launched AFI Movie Club for free and the theater is in their living room.

“What makes us excited at AFI Movie Club is the carefully selected aspects of the movie proposals we should revisit,” Udovich said.

With the theater closed, the American Film Institute established the AFI Movie Club to build a community consciousness for movie lovers.

It was released on March 31 Wizard of Oz. Every day at 10am “Today’s Movie” will be announced by special guests via social media, as when actress Halle Berry introduced ET

AFI has a long history of making movie listings and special archive footage. Therefore, I wanted to share it during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We think one of them is to help the people in their homes, to make some kind of path for entertainment,” said Julie Goodwin.

Not only is there a sharing experience shared by watching the same movie, but it is also shared via the social media on the hashtag #afimovieclub.

“We got this amazing clip of this little girl in her pajamas watching a movie for the first time and she was singing” Beyond the Rainbow, “Goodwin said.

Back to the Udvich family … Popcorn is complete and they are ready to watch ET

But during these uncertain times, Udvich says it’s comfortable to watch a movie story with his family … we’re all experiencing a character-like experience … where Or a trip to an unknown place … and then back to another place.

“When Dorothy enters Oz, changes, comes home and understands only about her, the film also feels like magic to us,” Udvich said.

And lately, there’s no home-like place to harness the magic of that movie.

