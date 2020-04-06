AFL explain to GAA they will not be travelling for International Policies series in November

The Intercontinental Policies collection set to consider area in Ireland afterwards this year has been postponed as a final result of the coronavirus crisis.

Whilst the GAA have not nevertheless built a statement, the AFL announced previously now that the games scheduled for November, the first considering that 2017, will not now be going in advance.

As their period could now operate into December, it is recognized they contacted the GAA yesterday to tell them they would not be travelling.

As each organisations assess the hurt brought on by the pandemic to their fixture calendars, it had been anticipated the hybrid sport would be held off. The 2nd test was scheduled for Croke Park on November 21 as portion of the Bloody Sunday commemoration with the footballers of Dublin and Tipperary getting component in a challenge recreation as the curtain-raiser. It experienced been hinted the to start with match on November 15 would be fastened for Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Thanks to the recent situations, the Worldwide Policies Sequence scheduled for this year has been postponed,” mentioned the AFL. “At an proper time, we will get the job done with the GAA on most likely resuming the sequence in coming many years.”

Late past calendar year, the GAA and AFL agreed there would be a return collection in Australia in 2022 but the foreseeable future of the concept is now in severe question. This is the fourth postponement in new instances.

Subsequent the suspension of motion, at the very least 7 Irish AFL gamers returned home very last month together with Mark Keane (Cork and Collingwood) Conor McKenna (Tyrone and Essendon) and Anton Tohill (Derry and Collingwood).

The financial crisis brought about by the pandemic is not only anticipated to curb the AFL’s recruitment plan in Eire but may perhaps force clubs to conclude some contracts as they are compelled to cut squad lists and lower their salaries.