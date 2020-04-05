Africa could lose 20 MLn jobs due to pandemic – AU study

JOHANNESBURG / ADDIS ABABA – About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent’s economies are expected to shrink this year due to the impact of coronavirus infection, according to an African Union (AU) study.

Today, Africa accounts for only a fraction of the total cases of illness that have affected more than one million people worldwide, according to a Reuters poll.

But Africa’s economies are already facing future global economic downturns, falling oil and commodity prices and a tourism sector.

Prior to the onset of the pandemic, the continental growth of the broad domestic product (GDP) was expected by the African Development Bank to reach 3.4% this year.

However, in both scenarios modeled by the AU study – seen by Reuters and titled “Impact of coronavirus on African economy” – GDP is now declining.

Under what AU researchers consider in their realistic scenario, the African economy is shrinking by 0.8%, while the pessimistic scenario says there will be a 1.1% dip.

Up to 15% for foreign direct investment can be lost.

The impact on the work will be dramatic.

“Nearly 20 million jobs, both in the formal and informal sectors, are threatened with destruction on the continent if the situation persists,” the analysis said.

African governments could lose up to 20 to 30% of their financial revenues, estimated at 500 billion by 2019, it found.

Exports and imports are temporarily expected to fall by at least 35% from 2019 levels, with a trade deficit of nearly $ 270 billion. This was at a time when the fight against the virus would lead to an increase in public spending of at least $ 130 billion.

African oil manufacturers, which have seen the value of their crude exports in recent weeks, have been among the worst hit.

The largest oil producers of Sub-Saharan Africa of Nigeria and Angola alone could lose $ 65 billion in revenue. African oil exporters expect to see their budget deficits double this year as their economies are down 3% on average.

Africa’s tourist destinations will suffer, too.

Africa has in recent years been one of the fastest growing regions in the world for tourism. But with the borders now closed to prevent the spread of disease and all planes based, the sector is almost completely shut down.

Countries where tourism generates a large proportion of GDP will see their economic contracts average 3.3% this year. However, major African tourists in Seychelles, Cape Verde, Mauritius and Gambia accounted for at least 7%.

“Under the average scenario, Africa’s tourism and travel sector could lose at least $ 50 billion due to the covid-19 pandemic and at least 2 million direct and indirect jobs,” studying at AU.

Remittances from Africans living abroad – the continent’s largest financial inflation over the past decade – are unlikely to provoke the blow.

“With economic activity in the doldrums in many advanced and emerging market countries, remittances in Africa could experience significant declines,” the analysis found. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)