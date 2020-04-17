Africa has seen 300,000 coronavirus deaths this year: UN group

Africa could see 300,000 coronavirus deaths this year even in the best scenario, according to a new report released Friday citing modeling from Imperial College London.

In the worst-case scenario, without intervention against the virus, Africa recorded 3.3 million deaths and 1.2 billion infections, according to the report of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Even with “intense social distance” at best, the continent could see over 122 million infections, the report says.

Any scenario would have overwhelmed the largely fragile and underfunded health systems from Africa, experts warned.

Ideally, US $ 44 billion would be needed for tests, personal protective equipment and treatment, according to the report citing UNECA estimates. The worst case scenario would cost $ 446 billion.

The most detailed projection ever

For most people, coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and those with other health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death.

As of Friday, the continent has had over 18,000 confirmed virus cases, but experts have claimed that Africa lags weeks behind Europe in the pandemic and that the rate of increase has appeared alarmingly similar.

The new report is the most detailed public screening so far for coronavirus infections and deaths in Africa, where over 1.3 billion people are preparing for the pandemic.

Poverty, crowded urban conditions and widespread health problems make Africa “particularly sensitive” to the virus, according to the United Nations report. “Of all the continents, Africa has the highest prevalence of some underlying conditions, such as tuberculosis and HIV / AIDS.”

A World Health Organization official said Thursday that a projection over the next six months shows over 10 million serious cases of viruses.

“But these have yet to be perfected,” said WHO emergency operations manager in Africa, Michel Yao, adding that public health measures could have an impact in limiting cases. He did not give the source of the projection.

A quick response is required

The new report also warns of severe economic pain across Africa in the midst of the pandemic, with a 2.6 percent decrease in the worst case scenario and around 27 million people have gone into extreme poverty. The World Bank said that sub-Saharan Africa could fall into its first recession in a quarter of a century.

“Collapsed companies may never recover,” says the new report. “Without a rapid response, governments risk losing control and facing unrest.”

Township residents queue for food packages delivered on Friday by a non-governmental organization during a 21-day national blockade to limit the spread of coronavirus disease in Cape Town, South Africa. (Mike Hutchings / Reuters)

Nearly 20 European and African leaders called for an immediate moratorium this week on all debt payments in Africa, public and private, until the end of the pandemic, as well as at least $ 100 billion in immediate financial aid so that countries can focus on fighting the virus.

The United Nations report says the continent has no fiscal space to cope with the pandemic shocks and has recommended a “full temporary halt of temporary debt for two years for all African countries, including low and medium incomes.”

The report comes days before African officials launch a new initiative to drastically speed up testing for the new virus. More than one million tests on coronavirus will be launched starting next week to fill a significant gap in assessing the real number of cases on the continent.

It is possible that 15 million tests will be needed in Africa in the next three months, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters.

Africa has suffered in global competition for serious medical equipment, but in recent days it has created a continental shelf so that its 54 countries can come together to buy wholesale items at more reasonable prices.

One of the main shipments of equipment, including over 400 fans, arrived this week to be shared among all African countries.